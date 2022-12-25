Dr. Brendan Pierce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pierce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brendan Pierce, MD
Overview
Dr. Brendan Pierce, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Hennepin Healthcare.
Locations
-
1
Conservative Management Center701 Park Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55415 Directions (612) 873-3000
-
2
Palo Alto Medical Foundation795 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 853-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Hennepin Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Pierce by my Stanford doc who wanted to rule out an inner ear infection. Dr. Pierce quickly ruled that out but found an infected cyst on my outer ear. He took close to an hour to do surgery on the cyst, all the while making sure I was pain free. He was compassionate and thorough. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Brendan Pierce, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1669616306
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota Hospitals
- Hennepin Co Med Ctr-U Minn
- UNIV OF MN MED SCH
- University of California At Berkeley
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pierce has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pierce accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pierce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pierce has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pierce on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pierce. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pierce.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pierce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pierce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.