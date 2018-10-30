See All Family Doctors in Wilmington, NC
Dr. Brendan Payne, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. 

Dr. Payne works at MedNorth Health Center in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    MedNorth Health Center
    925 N 4th St, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 507-2953

Oct 30, 2018
My son saw Dr. Payne for the first time last week. He will be 9 yrs & he has been battling a bad chronic acute cough for the last 3 years. It gets so bad that he throws up. After our visit with Dr. Payne, he listened to my experience (as the concerned mom) with the cough, what my son has been feeling & enduring, and what the other doctors have said, all before even examining him. He then explained what he thought was going on, prescribed treatment and we finally have relief! Amazing doctor!
SANTA Rosa , CA — Oct 30, 2018
About Dr. Brendan Payne, MD

  Family Medicine
  English
  Male
  1548622657
Education & Certifications

  Family Practice
Hospital Affiliations

  Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center

Dr. Brendan Payne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Payne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Payne has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Payne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Payne works at MedNorth Health Center in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Dr. Payne’s profile.

Dr. Payne has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Payne.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Payne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Payne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

