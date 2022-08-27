See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Voorhees, NJ
Dr. Brendan O'Connell, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Brendan O'Connell, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Brendan O'Connell, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. 

Dr. O'Connell works at Cooper University Health Care in Voorhees, NJ with other offices in Sicklerville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cooper Bariatric and Metabolic Surgery Center
    6017 Main St Apt A, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Cooper Bariatrics at Sicklerville
    500 Cross Keys Rd, Sicklerville, NJ 08081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. O'Connell?

    Aug 27, 2022
    I’ve been a patient of Dr. Brendan O’Connell since early 2020, when I first began the process of bariatric surgery. From the very first appointment, throughout the entire process, Dr. O’Connell treated me with excellent care. My questions and concerns were always answered, and he even took a significant amount of extra time to complete my surgery (which was more complex due to my past surgeries) where other surgeons would not even see me as a candidate due to the complexity. He performed my sleeve gastrectomy in late 2020, and did the entire procedure laparoscopically. Today, you can barely see any scars, and even better, I’ve lost 120 pounds and countless clothing sizes! I have a whole new life, thanks to this amazing surgeon’s expertise, dedication, and exceptional care. If you are considering bariatric surgery and have the option to see Dr. O’Connell, I can say with absolute confidence that you’ll be in great hands as his patient.
    Angela M. — Aug 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brendan O'Connell, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Brendan O'Connell, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. O'Connell to family and friends

    Dr. O'Connell's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. O'Connell

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Brendan O'Connell, MD.

    About Dr. Brendan O'Connell, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1972763936
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brendan O'Connell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Connell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. O'Connell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O'Connell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Connell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Connell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Connell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Connell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.