Dr. Brendan O'Connell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Connell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brendan O'Connell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brendan O'Connell, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Voorhees, NJ.
Dr. O'Connell works at
Locations
-
1
Cooper Bariatric and Metabolic Surgery Center6017 Main St Apt A, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
-
2
Cooper Bariatrics at Sicklerville500 Cross Keys Rd, Sicklerville, NJ 08081 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. O'Connell?
I’ve been a patient of Dr. Brendan O’Connell since early 2020, when I first began the process of bariatric surgery. From the very first appointment, throughout the entire process, Dr. O’Connell treated me with excellent care. My questions and concerns were always answered, and he even took a significant amount of extra time to complete my surgery (which was more complex due to my past surgeries) where other surgeons would not even see me as a candidate due to the complexity. He performed my sleeve gastrectomy in late 2020, and did the entire procedure laparoscopically. Today, you can barely see any scars, and even better, I’ve lost 120 pounds and countless clothing sizes! I have a whole new life, thanks to this amazing surgeon’s expertise, dedication, and exceptional care. If you are considering bariatric surgery and have the option to see Dr. O’Connell, I can say with absolute confidence that you’ll be in great hands as his patient.
About Dr. Brendan O'Connell, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1972763936
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Connell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Connell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. O'Connell using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. O'Connell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Connell works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Connell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Connell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Connell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Connell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.