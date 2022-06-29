Overview

Dr. Brendan McGinn, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in North Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from SINAI-GRACE HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. McGinn works at New York Spine and Wellness Center in North Syracuse, NY with other offices in Camillus, NY and East Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.