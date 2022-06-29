Dr. Brendan McGinn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGinn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brendan McGinn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brendan McGinn, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in North Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from SINAI-GRACE HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Samaritan Medical Center.
Dr. McGinn works at
Locations
New York Spine and Wellness Center5496 E Taft Rd, North Syracuse, NY 13212 Directions (315) 552-6700
2
Camillus Office5417 W Genesee St Ste 1, Camillus, NY 13031 Directions (315) 432-4900Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
New York Spine and Wellness Center6711 Towpath Rd Ste 265, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Directions (315) 703-3480
Hospital Affiliations
- Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
A very pleasant doctor and he was very helpful in explaining what he thought needed to be done to help with my problem he took time to listen to my concerns and did not try to push procedures before he thought they might be necessary but started me on a course of muscle relaxants for my neck spasms and these seem to be helping the problem at this time
About Dr. Brendan McGinn, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SINAI-GRACE HOSPITAL
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGinn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGinn accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGinn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGinn has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGinn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. McGinn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGinn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGinn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGinn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.