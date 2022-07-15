Overview

Dr. Brendan McCarthy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. McCarthy works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA with other offices in Peabody, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.