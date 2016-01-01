See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Tacoma, WA
Overview

Dr. Brendan Masini, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio.

Dr. Masini works at Madigan Army Medical Center in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Madigan Army Medical Center
    9040 Jackson Ave, Tacoma, WA 98431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 968-1581
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Ankle Fracture
Femur Fracture
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Ankle Fracture
Femur Fracture

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Impingement Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Cartilage Repair Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Knee Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Brendan Masini, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1962607200
    Education & Certifications

    • John A. Feagin, Jr. Sports Medicine Fellowship, West Point, New York
    • San Antonio Military Medical Center, San Antonio, Texas
    • Brooke Army Medical Center, San Antonio, Texas
    • Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio
    • United States Military Academy, West Point, New York
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brendan Masini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Masini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Masini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Masini works at Madigan Army Medical Center in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Masini’s profile.

    Dr. Masini has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Masini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Masini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

