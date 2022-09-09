Overview

Dr. Brendan Mackay, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in North Platte, NE. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with University Medical Center.



Dr. Mackay works at NORTH PLATTE ORTHOPEDIC & SPORTS ME in North Platte, NE with other offices in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.