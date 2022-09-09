Dr. Brendan Mackay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mackay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brendan Mackay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brendan Mackay, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in North Platte, NE. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with University Medical Center.
Dr. Mackay works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
North Platte Orthopedic & Sports Me215 McNeel Ln, North Platte, NE 69101 Directions (308) 534-6655
-
2
Texas Tech Physicians808 Joliet Ave Unit 210, Lubbock, TX 79415 Directions (806) 743-3422
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mackay?
Dr. MacKay is a very friendly physician. We talked about many things including Alaska, since I’d just returned from a cruise there, and also about college football, which I’m also passionate about. He is very caring, and pulled no punches about the amount of repair he had to do on my thumb. He is an excellent orthopedic surgeon.
About Dr. Brendan Mackay, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1083805758
Education & Certifications
- The Hand Center of San Antonio
- Nyu Hospital For Joint Diseases
- Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med
- Notre Dame
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mackay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mackay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mackay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mackay works at
Dr. Mackay has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mackay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mackay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mackay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mackay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mackay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.