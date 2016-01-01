See All Interventional Cardiologists in Dayton, OH
Dr. Brendan Korpanty, DO

Interventional Cardiology
0 (0)
Dr. Brendan Korpanty, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Kettering Health Dayton.

Dr. Korpanty works at Kettering Physician Network Primary Care Huber Health Center in Dayton, OH with other offices in Eaton, OH and Centerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kettering Physician Network Primary Care Huber Health Center
    8701 Troy Pike Ste 240, Dayton, OH 45424 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 224-9472
  2. 2
    450 Washington Jackson Rd Ste 111, Eaton, OH 45320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 454-9527
  3. 3
    Kettering Physician Network
    4160 Little York Rd Ste 20, Dayton, OH 45414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 224-9472
  4. 4
    Kettering Physician Network Heart and Vascular
    7677 Yankee St Ste 140, Centerville, OH 45459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 424-0012

  • Bethesda North Hospital
  • Kettering Health Dayton

Heart Disease
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Disease
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871848309
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Korpanty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Korpanty has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Korpanty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Korpanty has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Korpanty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Korpanty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Korpanty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

