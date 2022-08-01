Overview

Dr. Brendan Killory, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in South Windsor, CT. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.



Dr. Killory works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in South Windsor, CT with other offices in Glastonbury, CT, Avon, CT and Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal, Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Chiari Malformation Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.