Dr. Brendan Killory, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in South Windsor, CT. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group1559 Sullivan Ave, South Windsor, CT 06074 Directions (860) 696-0988
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group704 Hebron Ave Ste 206, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 246-2071
Avon Route 10 Primary Care100 Simsbury Rd Ste 203, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 284-5111
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St Ste 1003, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 696-2290
- Hartford Hospital
Knowledgeable and approachable. My surgery was a great success.
- Yale University School Of Medicine, Yale New Haven Hospital
- BARROW NEUROLOGICAL INSTITUTE
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center, Surgery
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Dr. Killory has seen patients for Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal, Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Chiari Malformation Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Killory on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
