Dr. Brendan Hallissey, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hallissey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brendan Hallissey, DMD
Overview
Dr. Brendan Hallissey, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Goose Creek, SC. They specialize in Dentistry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine.
Dr. Hallissey works at
Locations
-
1
Smiles at Goose Creek615 SAINT JAMES AVE, Goose Creek, SC 29445 Directions (843) 484-7803
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hallissey?
my visit to the office was excellent
About Dr. Brendan Hallissey, DMD
- Dentistry
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1003995192
Education & Certifications
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hallissey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hallissey accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hallissey using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hallissey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hallissey works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hallissey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hallissey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hallissey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hallissey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.