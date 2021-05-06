Dr. Brendan Frawley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frawley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brendan Frawley, MD
Dr. Brendan Frawley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hobart, IN. They completed their residency with University of Chicago
Dr. Frawley works at
Indiana Surgical Associates PC7895 GRAND BLVD, Hobart, IN 46342 Directions (219) 947-1910Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Indiana Surgical Associates12800 Mississippi Pkwy Ste C100, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 662-5585Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HFN
- Humana
- MDwise
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Most excellent doctor. Explains the situation throughly. Examines all possibilities and is very concerned for his patients.
- General Surgery
- English
- 1225172083
- University of Chicago
- General Surgery
