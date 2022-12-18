Dr. Brendan Finnerty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finnerty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brendan Finnerty, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brendan Finnerty, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Finnerty works at
Locations
-
1
Weill Cornell Imaging at NewYork-Presbyterian520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MagnaCare
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Finnerty?
Surgery went well! Doctor Finnerty reviewed everything prior to surgery in a very straightforward and easy to understand way. Followed up in recovery after surgery and next day. Treated me with compassion and respect. Post op follow up appt - excellent and Dr. Finnerty never rushes, covers all bases and answers all questions. Great surgeon, gave me full confidence in him and his staff (who are also great).
About Dr. Brendan Finnerty, MD
- Endocrine Surgery
- English
- 1962727495
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Finnerty has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Finnerty accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finnerty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Finnerty works at
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Finnerty. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finnerty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finnerty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finnerty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.