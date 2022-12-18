See All Otolaryngologists in New York, NY
Dr. Brendan Finnerty, MD

Endocrine Surgery
5 (79)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brendan Finnerty, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Finnerty works at Cardiology at Weill Cornell Medical Center, Starr Pavilion in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Weill Cornell Imaging at NewYork-Presbyterian
    520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Achalasia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Surgery Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Carcinoid Tumor Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Endocrine Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Esophagogastroscopy Chevron Icon
Fine Needle Aspiration Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Surgery, Laproscopic Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Islet Cell Adenoma Chevron Icon
Islet Cell Tumor Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Adrenal Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Endocrine Surgery Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Hernia Surgery Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Parathyrodectomy Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumor of Pancreas Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Islet Cell Tumors (Functioning Tumor) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Surgery Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MagnaCare
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 79 ratings
    Patient Ratings (79)
    5 Star
    (77)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 18, 2022
    Surgery went well! Doctor Finnerty reviewed everything prior to surgery in a very straightforward and easy to understand way. Followed up in recovery after surgery and next day. Treated me with compassion and respect. Post op follow up appt - excellent and Dr. Finnerty never rushes, covers all bases and answers all questions. Great surgeon, gave me full confidence in him and his staff (who are also great).
    Craig — Dec 18, 2022
    About Dr. Brendan Finnerty, MD

    • Endocrine Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962727495
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brendan Finnerty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finnerty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Finnerty has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Finnerty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Finnerty works at Cardiology at Weill Cornell Medical Center, Starr Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Finnerty’s profile.

    79 patients have reviewed Dr. Finnerty. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finnerty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finnerty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finnerty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

