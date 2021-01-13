Dr. Brendan Curley, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brendan Curley, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brendan Curley, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology & Oncology. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
Dr. Curley works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia G. Piper Cancer Center Network20745 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 215, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Directions (623) 238-7570
-
2
Arizona Center for Cancer Care16838 E Palisades Blvd, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268 Directions (480) 585-4673
-
3
Deer Valley Location19646 N 27th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (623) 238-7570Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Curley?
Hands down, one of the best doctors I've ever had. Dr. Curley is the perfect mix of empathy, positivity, frankness and knowledge. He is honest and forthcoming with your diagnosis, but is also kind and considerate. Dr. Curley is always smiling and positive. During chemo he is a cheerleader for your recovery. Cancer and cancer treatment can be very scary. But you are in the perfect hands with Dr. Curley.
About Dr. Brendan Curley, DO
- Oncology
- 15 years of experience
- English, French
- 1720240419
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
- Drexel Univ College of Med (MCP Hahnemann), Philadelphia
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Seton Hall University
- Hematology & Oncology, Internal Medicine and Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Curley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Curley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Curley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Curley works at
Dr. Curley has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Leukocytosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Curley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Curley speaks French.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Curley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.