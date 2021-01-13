Overview

Dr. Brendan Curley, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology & Oncology. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.



Dr. Curley works at Virginia G. Piper Cancer Center Network in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Fountain Hills, AZ and Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Leukocytosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.