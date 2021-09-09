Dr. Brendan Collins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brendan Collins, MD
Overview
Dr. Brendan Collins, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center.
Locations
St Paul Place Specialists Inc.227 Saint Paul St Fl 6, Baltimore, MD 21202 Directions (410) 332-9700
Mercy Medical Center301 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD 21202 Directions (410) 332-9000Tuesday8:00am - 3:30pm
Family Medicine Associates1734 YORK RD, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 252-2273Wednesday7:30am - 4:00pm
Mercy Medical Center7602 Belair Rd, Nottingham, MD 21236 Directions (410) 663-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Collins has a humble and professional demeanor and is an incredibly talented surgeon. I recently had surgery and he provided excellent, compassionate care and an amazing surgical result. His support staff is organized and responsive. I could not be happier with my experience.
About Dr. Brendan Collins, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Collins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.