Overview

Dr. Brendan Cavanaugh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center and Lovelace Women's Hospital.



Dr. Cavanaugh works at New Mexico Heart Institute in Albuquerque, NM with other offices in Frankfort, IN and Lafayette, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiac Imaging and Cardiomegaly along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.