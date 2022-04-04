Overview

Dr. Brendan Carroll, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Carroll works at Hernia Center of Southern California in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis, Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Ileus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.