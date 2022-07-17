See All Urologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Brendan Browne, MD

Urology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brendan Browne, MD is an Urology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.

Dr. Browne works at Emory Clinic Urology in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Emory University School of Medicine Department of Ophthalmology
    1365 Clifton Rd Ne, Atlanta, GA 30322
  2. 2
    Emory University Hospital Midtown
    550 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
  3. 3
    1365B Clifton Rd NE Ste 1403, Atlanta, GA 30322

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory University Hospital
  • Emory University Hospital Midtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Infection
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Kidney Stones
Polyuria
Prostate Cancer
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Stones
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Chronic Prostatitis
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction
End-Stage Renal Disease
Epididymitis
Hydrocele
Hydronephrosis
Hypogonadism
Hypospadias
Kidney Cancer
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Peyronie's Disease
Phimosis
Prostatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Spermatocele
Testicular Cancer
Testicular Dysfunction
Ureteral Stones
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Ureteroscopy With Laser Lithotripsy of Kidney Stones
Urethral Stricture
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vesicoureteral Reflux
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 17, 2022
    I cannot say enough good things about Dr. Browne. I decided to see him after researching the HOLEP procedure for enlarged prostate. At the time, Dr. Browne was the only urologist in Atlanta who did the procedure. He did a thorough examination and fully explained the procedure and what to expect. I'd had Rezum 3 years prior with marginal results. He performed HOLEP in January and the results have been better than I'd hoped. Recovery went smoothly, and I am 6 months post surgery and feel like a new man. I highly recommend Dr. Browne. He will never rush, and always has the patient's best interest in mind.
    Mike B — Jul 17, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Brendan Browne, MD
    About Dr. Brendan Browne, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1063772770
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Florida
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Pennsylvania (Upenn)
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
