Dr. Brendan Barrett, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Boardman, OH. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with East Liverpool City Hospital and Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Dr. Barrett works at Ohio Podiatric Physicians and Surgeons Group LLC in Boardman, OH with other offices in East Liverpool, OH, Youngstown, OH and Columbiana, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ohio Podiatric Physicians and Surgeons Group LLC
    8175 Market St, Boardman, OH 44512 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 629-8800
  2. 2
    Ohio Podiatric Physicians and Surgeons Group LLC
    16844 Saint Clair Ave, East Liverpool, OH 43920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 385-2413
  3. 3
    Northern Ohio Medical Specialists LLC
    1201 Belmont Ave, Youngstown, OH 44504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 747-4888
  4. 4
    258 State Route 14 Ste C, Columbiana, OH 44408 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 482-1960

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • East Liverpool City Hospital
  • Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Brendan Barrett, DPM

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barrett has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barrett has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barrett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Barrett has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

