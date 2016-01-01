Overview

Dr. Brendan Barrett, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Boardman, OH. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with East Liverpool City Hospital and Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.



Dr. Barrett works at Ohio Podiatric Physicians and Surgeons Group LLC in Boardman, OH with other offices in East Liverpool, OH, Youngstown, OH and Columbiana, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.