Overview

Dr. Brenda Zook, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sparta, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital and Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial.



Dr. Zook works at SHMG Family Medicine - Sparta in Sparta, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.