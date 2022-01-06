Dr. Brenda Tharian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tharian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brenda Tharian, MD
Overview
Dr. Brenda Tharian, MD is an Urology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Texas A&amp;M University College of Medicine|The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Tharian Urology129 Vision Park Blvd Ste 301, Shenandoah, TX 77384 Directions (936) 243-7989
-
2
Texas Oncology506 Graham Dr Ste 150, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (281) 606-2995
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Tharian is always wonderful in every area. She even has a sense of humor sometimes! I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Brenda Tharian, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1770808149
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
- Texas A&amp;amp;M University College of Medicine|The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tharian works at
