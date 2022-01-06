Overview

Dr. Brenda Tharian, MD is an Urology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Texas A&amp;M University College of Medicine|The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Tharian works at Tharian Urology in Shenandoah, TX with other offices in Tomball, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.