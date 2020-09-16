Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brenda Smith, MD
Dr. Brenda Smith, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Brenda S Smith MD1201 NW Briarcliff Pkwy Ste 300, Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions (816) 587-7979
I have been seeing Dr. Smith for 9+ years, she came highly recommended by a close friend of mine. She helped me transition through menopause after an unexpected hysterectomy at 49. Because of her passion for giving our bodies the support they need to age well and healthy I can say I'm very thankful for her expertise. She goes way beyond being an MD...she knows from her research women can maintain and even improve their health by choosing a healthy lifestyle. Achieving that healthy lifestyle doesn't come without commitment and I appreciate that each year Dr. Smith tests and adjusts, then prepares my individual plan. I can call with questions if I'm having a problem and she is prompt with a follow up to resolve my issue. Adjusting my activity level, what I eat and drink and expose myself to physically and mentally all play a part in my health and Dr. Smith keeps me accountable and on track! The benefit I receive is commensurate with my willingness and effort.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1790880086
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Fallopian Tube Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.