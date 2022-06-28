Dr. Brenda Sickle-Santanello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sickle-Santanello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brenda Sickle-Santanello, MD
Overview
Dr. Brenda Sickle-Santanello, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adena Regional Medical Center, Berger Hospital, Diley Ridge Medical Center, Dublin Methodist Hospital, Licking Memorial Hospital, Madison Health, Mount Carmel East, Mount Carmel St. Ann's, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Sickle-Santanello works at
Locations
-
1
Hematology Oncology Consultants170 Northwoods Blvd Ste 210, Columbus, OH 43235 Directions (614) 505-7511
-
2
Brenda J. Sickle Santanello MD Inc.8100 Ravines Edge Ct Ste 100, Columbus, OH 43235 Directions (614) 505-7511
-
3
Madison Health210 N Main St, London, OH 43140 Directions (740) 845-7518Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
4
Mount Carmel Grove City5300 N Meadows Dr, Grove City, OH 43123 Directions (614) 505-7511
-
5
Mount Carmel St. Ann's500 S Cleveland Ave, Westerville, OH 43081 Directions (614) 898-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Adena Regional Medical Center
- Berger Hospital
- Diley Ridge Medical Center
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- Licking Memorial Hospital
- Madison Health
- Mount Carmel East
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr. Brenda at one of the lowest points in my life, but she and her staff were kind, informative and helpful at every stage along the way through my surgery and afterwards. Dr. Brenda is a wonderful doctor and I am glad she was my surgical oncologist.
About Dr. Brenda Sickle-Santanello, MD
- General Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1548259492
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
