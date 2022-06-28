Overview

Dr. Brenda Sickle-Santanello, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adena Regional Medical Center, Berger Hospital, Diley Ridge Medical Center, Dublin Methodist Hospital, Licking Memorial Hospital, Madison Health, Mount Carmel East, Mount Carmel St. Ann's, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Sickle-Santanello works at Surgical Oncology Associates in Columbus, OH with other offices in London, OH, Grove City, OH and Westerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.