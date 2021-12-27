Dr. Brenda Shoup, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shoup is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brenda Shoup, MD
Overview
Dr. Brenda Shoup, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Hematology Oncology9301 W 74th St Ste 100, Overland Park, KS 66204 Directions (913) 632-9130
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had surgery performed by Dr. Shoup and I cannot recommend her enough. She was so caring and kind and also incredibly good at her job. My case had potential to be a difficult surgery but thanks to her surgical skill it went well and has been an easy recovery for me.
About Dr. Brenda Shoup, MD
- Oncology
- English, French
- 1043266620
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Shands Hospital
- University of South Florida College of Medicine
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Gynecological Oncology
Dr. Shoup works at
