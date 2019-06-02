Overview

Dr. Brenda Shoo, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Maple Grove, MN. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.



Dr. Shoo works at UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology in Maple Grove, MN with other offices in Wyoming, MN and Minneapolis, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.