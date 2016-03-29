Dr. Brenda Sears, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sears is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brenda Sears, MD
Overview
Dr. Brenda Sears, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jbsa Ft Sam Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3100 SCHOFIELD RD, Jbsa Ft Sam Houston, TX 78234 Directions (210) 808-5722
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sears took me on as a new patient and made me feel listened too, as a priority and assured me that she would help me find the source of my problem. She has been an excellent advocate and helped me find multiple specialists to work on my case. She is also not afraid of not knowing the answer and seeking it out instead of unnecessarily writing prescriptions or offering a quick fix. She is a physician who is current on research, willing to do work and get to the bottom of things.
About Dr. Brenda Sears, MD
- Family Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1316919509
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
