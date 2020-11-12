See All Plastic Surgeons in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Brenda Schiesel, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brenda Schiesel, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from OK STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Oklahoma State University Medical Center.

Dr. Schiesel works at South Tulsa Plastic Surgery in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Tulsa Plastic Surgery
    South Tulsa Plastic Surgery
10131 S Yale Ave Ste B, Tulsa, OK 74137
(918) 238-4831

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Oklahoma State University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin and Tissue Reduction
Liposuction
Breast Ptosis
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Liposuction
Breast Ptosis

Treatment frequency



Skin and Tissue Reduction
Liposuction
Breast Ptosis
Breast Hypoplasia
Localized Fat Deposits
Birthmark
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Diseases
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Congenital Anomalies of Breast
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Face Skin Lesions
Gigantomastia
Gynecomastia
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Plastic Surgical Procedures
Restylane® Injections
Scars
Skin Aging
Wrinkles
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 12, 2020
    Umm what else is there to say except AMAZING!! I am so glad I found Dr. Schiesel and she was able to give me results I could only dream of! Being obese from a very young age, and then losing 100lbs left my body a mess! Dr. Schiesel was informative and made me feel at ease with going forward with the procedure. She gave me realistic expectations, which she blew out of the park! Only 1 day post op, so I still have a pretty good journey ahead of me but I am more than pleased with my current results! I finally have a belly button I can see!
    Haylee Prince — Nov 12, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Brenda Schiesel, DO
    About Dr. Brenda Schiesel, DO

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346476579
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • 2015
    Medical Education
    • OK STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Oklahoma State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brenda Schiesel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schiesel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schiesel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schiesel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schiesel works at South Tulsa Plastic Surgery in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Schiesel’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Schiesel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schiesel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schiesel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schiesel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

