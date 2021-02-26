Overview

Dr. Brenda Roy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fall River, MA. They graduated from University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Anne's Hospital.



Dr. Roy works at Gynecologists of Fall River-prima Care PC in Fall River, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Pap Smear and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.