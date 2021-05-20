Dr. Brenda Pettus-Bellamy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pettus-Bellamy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brenda Pettus-Bellamy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brenda Pettus-Bellamy, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bowie, MD. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Pettus-Bellamy works at
Locations
Brenda Pettus-bellamy MD6915 Laurel Bowie Rd Ste 301, Bowie, MD 20715 Directions (301) 249-8838
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Bellamy. Since my daughter was born, she has always treated her as if she were her own. We have trusted her for the past 13-14 years. It will be a sad say when my daughter will no longer have her appointments with her Pediatrician.
About Dr. Brenda Pettus-Bellamy, MD
- Pediatrics
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1285648667
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pettus-Bellamy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pettus-Bellamy accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pettus-Bellamy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Pettus-Bellamy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pettus-Bellamy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pettus-Bellamy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pettus-Bellamy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.