Dr. Brenda Pettus-Bellamy, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brenda Pettus-Bellamy, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bowie, MD. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Pettus-Bellamy works at Clark Pettus-Bellamy Pediatrics in Bowie, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brenda Pettus-bellamy MD
    6915 Laurel Bowie Rd Ste 301, Bowie, MD 20715 (301) 249-8838

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Wellness Examination
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 20, 2021
    I love Dr. Bellamy. Since my daughter was born, she has always treated her as if she were her own. We have trusted her for the past 13-14 years. It will be a sad say when my daughter will no longer have her appointments with her Pediatrician.
    Curley — May 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Brenda Pettus-Bellamy, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1285648667
    Education & Certifications

    • HOWARD UNIVERSITY
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brenda Pettus-Bellamy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pettus-Bellamy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pettus-Bellamy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pettus-Bellamy works at Clark Pettus-Bellamy Pediatrics in Bowie, MD. View the full address on Dr. Pettus-Bellamy’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Pettus-Bellamy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pettus-Bellamy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pettus-Bellamy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pettus-Bellamy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

