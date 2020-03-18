See All Hematologists in New York, NY
Dr. Brenda Panzera, MD

Hematology
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Brenda Panzera, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Panzera works at New York Cancer & Blood Specialists in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hemophilia, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Vitamin B Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cpho A Div. of Ny Cancer & Blood Specialists
    12 E 86th St Ofc 4, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 861-6660
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hemophilia
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Vitamin B Deficiency
Hemophilia
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Vitamin B Deficiency

Treatment frequency



Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 18, 2020
    Dr. Panzera is very professional, compassionate and explains my condition well. I would recommend her to my friends and family.
    Olivia Vollmer — Mar 18, 2020
    About Dr. Brenda Panzera, MD

    • Hematology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1962502013
    Education & Certifications

    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
