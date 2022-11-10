Dr. Brenda Myers-Powell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Myers-Powell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brenda Myers-Powell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brenda Myers-Powell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They completed their fellowship with Nei/Nih
Dr. Myers-Powell works at
Locations
Tacoma Office3602 S 19th St, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 517-3334
Medical Imaging On 1st LLC33915 1st Way S Ste 203, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions (253) 815-1231
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
- Swedish First Hill Campus
- UW Medical Center - Northwest
- Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My wife has been going there for about 3 years , and she has fought for my wife with insurance companies and Pharmicists
About Dr. Brenda Myers-Powell, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1356325195
Education & Certifications
- Nei/Nih
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- St John's Mercy Medical Center
- Johns Hopkins University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
