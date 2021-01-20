Dr. Mitchell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brenda Mitchell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brenda Mitchell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine.
Dr. Mitchell works at
Locations
-
1
Brenda Mitchell MD PLLC912 Thayer Ave Ste 101, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Directions (301) 495-9090
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mitchell?
I am also not able to get in touch with her and am worried she may be out sick.
About Dr. Brenda Mitchell, MD
- Family Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1912972837
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University School Of Hygiene and Public Health
- California State University Fresno
- Howard University College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mitchell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mitchell works at
Dr. Mitchell speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitchell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitchell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitchell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.