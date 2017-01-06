Overview

Dr. Brenda Martin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine.



Dr. Martin works at Shea Women's Care in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Breech Position along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.