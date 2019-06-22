Dr. Brenda Marshall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marshall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brenda Marshall, MD
Overview
Dr. Brenda Marshall, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their residency with University Ca San Diego Med Center
Dr. Marshall works at
Locations
-
1
Torrey Hills Health and Family Counseling Inc.11622 El Camino Real Ste 100, San Diego, CA 92130 Directions (619) 549-0329
-
2
Brenda Marshall MD634 STEVENS AVE, Solana Beach, CA 92075 Directions (858) 663-7699
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Marshall has taken care of me for over 10 years and over that time period, she has correctly diagnosed me with a thyroid disorder, anxiety tied to genetics, and hormonal issues. With her expert guidance, I've modified my diet and taken the correct bio identical hormones to help stay balanced. She always stays up to date on new medical information and amazes me when she makes connections between what I'm experiencing and what the cause might be. She's been correct every time!
About Dr. Brenda Marshall, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1407979842
Education & Certifications
- University Ca San Diego Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marshall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marshall accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marshall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marshall works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Marshall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marshall.
