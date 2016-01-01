Dr. Brenda Lemus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lemus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brenda Lemus, MD
Overview
Dr. Brenda Lemus, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Nashville, TN.
Dr. Lemus works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
LaGrone, Robert P MD2001 Charlotte Ave Ste 202, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 208-2047
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lemus?
About Dr. Brenda Lemus, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1134384845
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lemus has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lemus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lemus works at
Dr. Lemus has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lemus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lemus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lemus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.