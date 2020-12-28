Overview

Dr. Brenda Latowsky, MD is a Dermatologist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from The University Of Nebraska College Of Med and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and Northern Light A R Gould Hospital.



Dr. Latowsky works at Clear Dermatology in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Folliculitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.