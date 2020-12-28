Dr. Brenda Latowsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Latowsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brenda Latowsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brenda Latowsky, MD is a Dermatologist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from The University Of Nebraska College Of Med and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and Northern Light A R Gould Hospital.
Dr. Latowsky works at
Clear Dermatology and Aesthetic Center20201 N Scottsdale Healthcare Dr Ste 260, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Directions (480) 398-1550
Valley of the Sun Dermatology8406 E Shea Blvd Ste 100, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 398-1550Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- Northern Light A R Gould Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Clear Dermatology is a Five Star practice imo. I recently had two procedures completed. I am very pleased with the results. I want to thank Dr. Brenda, PA-C Emily along with Techs Sydney and Shourya for their precise work. They were caring and thoroughly explained the procedures. They answered all my questions and reviewed the at home follow-up care. Clear Dermatology is my dermatologist. I highly recommend them.
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1306010467
- Skincare Physicians
- University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- The University Of Nebraska College Of Med
