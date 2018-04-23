Overview

Dr. Brenda Kohn, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Kohn works at Metro Lithotriptor Associates PC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Precocious Puberty and Short Stature along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.