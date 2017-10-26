Overview

Dr. Brenda Kim, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Buffalo Grove, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Buffalo Grove, IL with other offices in Highland Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.