Dr. Brenda Jimenez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Iberomericana and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.



Dr. Jimenez works at Cleveland Clinic in Weston, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.