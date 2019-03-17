Overview

Dr. Brenda Jefferson-Byrd, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Jefferson-Byrd works at Fox Valley Urgent Care in Aurora, IL with other offices in Countryside, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.