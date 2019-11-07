Dr. Hines has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brenda Hines, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brenda Hines, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE.
They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1600 Treetops Blvd Ste 102, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 939-1808
-
2
Somnus Sleep Clinic1006 Treetops Blvd Ste 102, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 939-1808
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I go to see Dr. Hines every 3 months for refills on my Rx. I feel she genuinely cares for her patients. I never have to wait too long so I can usually schedule my appointment on my lunch hour. I'd recommend her all day long!
About Dr. Brenda Hines, MD
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1932296589
Education & Certifications
- MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE
