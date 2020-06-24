Overview

Dr. Brenda Hines, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital.



Dr. Hines works at New Beginnings OB/GYN in Fredericksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Mastodynia, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.