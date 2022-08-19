Overview

Dr. Brenda Hampton, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe and Hunt Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hampton works at Brenda J Hampton MD in Garland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.