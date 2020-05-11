Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brenda Gonzalez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brenda Gonzalez, MD is a Pulmonologist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Doctors Hospital5000 University Dr, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 779-7381Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 2:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gonzalez?
excellent lifesaver !
About Dr. Brenda Gonzalez, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1639165319
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gonzalez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Dr. Gonzalez has seen patients for Low Blood Oxygen Level, Sleep Apnea and Respiratory Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gonzalez speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.