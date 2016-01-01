Overview

Dr. Brenda Fortunate, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital.



Dr. Fortunate works at Amgg - Dr Krusniak in Grand Blanc, MI with other offices in Burton, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.