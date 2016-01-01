Overview

Dr. Brenda Fann, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center.



Dr. Fann works at Rush Copley Medical Group Primary Care in Aurora, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.