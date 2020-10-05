See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Worcester, MA
Dr. Brenda Eze, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brenda Eze, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON.

Dr. Eze works at BRENDA EZE MD in Worcester, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brenda Eze MD
    390 Main St Ste 837, Worcester, MA 01608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 757-3111

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fetal Ultrasound
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Fetal Ultrasound
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test

Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 05, 2020
    I have had her as a primary for almost 2 years and I have no complaints about her. She actually listens and does care. My previous Doctor, whom I will not share the name of due to privacy, was never on my side, never listened, so having someone like Dr. Rzr is a blessing and her Receptionist is an amazing person to talk to while you are waiting.
    Angela M Carrier — Oct 05, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brenda Eze, MD
    About Dr. Brenda Eze, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1356342067
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brenda Eze, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eze is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eze has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eze accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Eze has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Eze. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eze.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eze, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eze appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

