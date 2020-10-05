Dr. Brenda Eze, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eze is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brenda Eze, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brenda Eze, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON.
Dr. Eze works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Brenda Eze MD390 Main St Ste 837, Worcester, MA 01608 Directions (508) 757-3111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eze?
I have had her as a primary for almost 2 years and I have no complaints about her. She actually listens and does care. My previous Doctor, whom I will not share the name of due to privacy, was never on my side, never listened, so having someone like Dr. Rzr is a blessing and her Receptionist is an amazing person to talk to while you are waiting.
About Dr. Brenda Eze, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1356342067
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eze has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eze accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eze has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eze works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Eze. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eze.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eze, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eze appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.