Dr. Brenda Donato, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brenda Donato, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Dentistry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Marquette University / School of Dentistry|University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus.
Dr. Donato works at
Locations
Fort Smith Smiles2909 S 74th St, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Directions (479) 315-6401
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Brenda Donato, DMD
- Dentistry
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Naval Training Center Great Lakes, IL
- Marquette University / School of Dentistry|University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Donato has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donato accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Donato using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Donato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Donato works at
Dr. Donato speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Donato. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donato.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.