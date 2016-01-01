Overview

Dr. Brenda Cooper, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital and University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital.



Dr. Cooper works at RAINBOW BABIES & CHILDREN HOSP in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Acute Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.