Dr. Brenda Castells, MD
Dr. Brenda Castells, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Pierce, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from ATLANTIC STATES CHIROPRACTIC INSTITUTE.
New Horizons of the Treasure Coast Inc.4500 W Midway Rd, Fort Pierce, FL 34981 Directions (772) 467-5550
Stewart Marchman Act Behavioral Healthcare330 Kay Larkin Dr, Palatka, FL 32177 Directions (386) 385-1240
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Nothing but great things to say professional gets to the point and doesn’t play games awesome staff and a great team
About Dr. Brenda Castells, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1366645129
- ATLANTIC STATES CHIROPRACTIC INSTITUTE
Dr. Castells has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castells accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castells has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Castells. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castells.
