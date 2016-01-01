Overview

Dr. Brenda Cary, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Virginia, MN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Essentia Health-Northern Pines (Aurora).



Dr. Cary works at Virginia Clinic in Virginia, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.